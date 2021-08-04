 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local Leaders, Soccer Clubs and Fans Welcome the Wilf Family To Orlando

Photo: The Wilf Family, Orlando Pride/Orlando City


Orlando City and Orlando Pride welcomed new owners the Wilf Family to Orlando at a ceremony at Exploria Stadium on Wednesday.

Brothers Mark and Zygi and cousin Lenny now own the soccer clubs and Exploria Stadium. 

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says the soccer teams have meant so much to the city, especially after the Pulse shooting when the league took a knee for 49 seconds to honor victims.

“I can’t think of a thing that helped pull the community together more than that. So I understand what a great professional sports team means to our community and I know that you do too. Welcome to our community.”

Dyer says in the years since the shooting, the clubs have grown to include Olympians and hopefully in the near future even host a World Cup.

Mark Wilf says his family are truly humbled by the opportunity to lead the teams.

“We have great passion for soccer and we’re believers in the growth of both the men’s and the women’s games. In fact on a personal level, I’m a soccer dad multiple times over. My own children all played youth soccer. Sports is a special passion, not just for the excitement of the business but the fact as we’ve been speaking here today, really bringing the community together and that’s something important to us.”

The Wilfs already own the Minnesota Vikings. 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

