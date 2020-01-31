 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local Lawmakers Want State Funding to End for Private Schools with Anti-LGBTQ Policies

Lawmakers are considering new prerequisites for state funding of private schools. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

State Representatives Anna Eskamani and Carlos Guillermo Smith want the state to stop funding private schools with policies that discriminate against LGBTQ students. The two Democratic lawmakers made the call to action at a press conference in Tallahassee yesterday.

An Orlando Sentinel investigation into schools which receive funding from the Step Up for Students scholarship program, found more than 80 Christian schools that either ban LGBTQ students from enrolling or could expel them over their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Eskamani has introduced legislation that would require schools to either change their admissions policies or not receive state funding.

“They can continue to operate but they should not be receiving public money and the state of Florida should not be subsidizing discrimination.”

But Florida Family Policy Council Director John Stemberger says taking this extra source of funding away from smaller Christian schools could cause them financial strain.  

“I think it’s the state saying we’re going to punish you because your Christian and you have a Christian view of human sexuality.”

Wells Fargo and Fifth Third Bank announced this week they would be pulling their support of the voucher program as it does not align with their companies’ diversity and inclusion policies.

