Local Community Leaders React To The Census Deadline Extension

The last day to complete the 2020 Census was less than a week away. But a federal judge ruled Thursday that the deadline will be extended for another month. WLRN’s Sherrilyn Cabrera tells us how important this is for local outreach.

South Florida organizations are relieved with the Census’ deadline extension.

Virginia Savietto works with Palm Beach County in promoting the Census to the Hispanic community.

“I drew out a strategy. I involved the school district, to Spanish local media, to newspapers, to community organizations because those leaders are the ones that people trust. And now I’m happy, one more month so that means we get to stretch our efforts.”

In mid-July, the Trump administration shortened the deadline by a month. Advocates and elected officials filed a federal lawsuit.

Commissioner Nan Rich of Broward County is part of the region’s Census team.

“We need to make one last push to encourage everyone to complete the Census. There needs to be an intensity and a feeling that this is a deadline and we need to meet it.”

The deadline is now October 31st.