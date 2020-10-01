 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local Central Florida Woman With Stage Three Breast Cancer Credits Mammogram With Saving Her Life

Photo: Angiola Harry

Fewer people in Central Florida are getting cancer screenings because of the coronavirus, but one Orlando woman with breast cancer is on a mission to change that.

Melissa Miller had just turned 40 and was planning her wedding when a mammogram found stage three breast cancer. 

She credits this simple, painless procedure with saving her life. That’s why she’s urging women to continue to make their yearly appointments during the pandemic. 

“Push for answers. Be your advocate if something doesn’t feel right you may be 35. Go get it checked out. There’s no harm in it. It’s a five minute procedure. You get it done and you’ll have that answer.”

Miller said because of the coronavirus she’s had to go through treatment by herself, but this has only made her more of a cancer warrior. 

Her oncologist Dr. Carlos Alemany said her treatment is a result of research which is why it’s crucial that cancer clinical trials continue at the same time as coronavirus clinical trials. 

“So, she started with the simplest of the drugs and she has moved up to the more modern agents. She also is participating in a clinical research study. So, she’s not only benefiting from the product of that research but she’s also participating to help others as well.”

The American Cancer Society recommends women start getting the screenings at age 40, earlier if they have a family history of breast cancer. 

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

