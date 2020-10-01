Local Central Florida Woman With Stage Three Breast Cancer Credits Mammogram With Saving Her Life

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Fewer people in Central Florida are getting cancer screenings because of the coronavirus, but one Orlando woman with breast cancer is on a mission to change that.

Melissa Miller had just turned 40 and was planning her wedding when a mammogram found stage three breast cancer.

She credits this simple, painless procedure with saving her life. That’s why she’s urging women to continue to make their yearly appointments during the pandemic.

“Push for answers. Be your advocate if something doesn’t feel right you may be 35. Go get it checked out. There’s no harm in it. It’s a five minute procedure. You get it done and you’ll have that answer.”

Miller said because of the coronavirus she’s had to go through treatment by herself, but this has only made her more of a cancer warrior.

Her oncologist Dr. Carlos Alemany said her treatment is a result of research which is why it’s crucial that cancer clinical trials continue at the same time as coronavirus clinical trials.

“So, she started with the simplest of the drugs and she has moved up to the more modern agents. She also is participating in a clinical research study. So, she’s not only benefiting from the product of that research but she’s also participating to help others as well.”

The American Cancer Society recommends women start getting the screenings at age 40, earlier if they have a family history of breast cancer.

