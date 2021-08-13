 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Lizzo (Feat. Cardi B), ‘Rumors’

by LaTesha Harris (NPR)

Image credit: Jora Frantzis


All the rumors are true: Lizzo has returned with a bop. “Rumors” works a familiar formula into a groovy, deep-bass synth and triumphant horns as Lizzo clears haters with a smile: “If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hangin’ out / Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, bitch.” Fresh off Normani’s “Wild Side,” Cardi B elevates “Rumors” with biting wit and unbothered flippancy.

Obviously, a collaboration so monumental demands a visual of epic proportions. In an accompanying Tanu Muino-directed music video, Lizzo and Cardi embody the original objects of ire: Greek gods. Adorned with gold and casual confidence, the duo channel the Muses, goddesses of the arts, while twerking among celestial clouds.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

