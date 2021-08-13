Lizzo (Feat. Cardi B), ‘Rumors’
All the rumors are true: Lizzo has returned with a bop. “Rumors” works a familiar formula into a groovy, deep-bass synth and triumphant horns as Lizzo clears haters with a smile: “If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hangin’ out / Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, bitch.” Fresh off Normani’s “Wild Side,” Cardi B elevates “Rumors” with biting wit and unbothered flippancy.
Obviously, a collaboration so monumental demands a visual of epic proportions. In an accompanying Tanu Muino-directed music video, Lizzo and Cardi embody the original objects of ire: Greek gods. Adorned with gold and casual confidence, the duo channel the Muses, goddesses of the arts, while twerking among celestial clouds.
