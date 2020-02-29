Live: South Carolina Primary Results And Analysis
The candidates in the Democratic presidential primary are competing in South Carolina on Saturday, hoping to win over voters in the fourth contest of 2020. Follow NPR’s live coverage of the primary, including results and analysis.
Loading…
Loading…
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter
Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.SUBSCRIBE
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity