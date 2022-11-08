 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Live: Election Day Updates from around Central Florida

by (WMFE)

 

A man listens to speakers during a Souls to the Polls event organized by faith leaders and labor groups at an early voting location, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Stetson professor says voter suppression laws hurt early voting in Florida

November 7 – 3 p.m.
Some 4.7 million Floridians have voted in this year’s midterm election, a significant decrease from the 2018 midterms. A forecasted storm could further complicate things at the polls on election day. Early voting in 36 states is actually surpassing 2018 numbers, but notably in Florida and Texas participation in this year’s midterm election is way down. Stetson Law professor Ciara Torres-Spelliscy says that’s most likely due to both states passing what she calls voter intimidation laws.  Read the full story >>

Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

2 million GOP voters cast ballots in Florida before Election Day, outpacing Democrats

November 7 – 9 a.m.
Early voting is over and, though mail-in ballots continue to come in, the GOP has a strong advantage going into Election Day Tuesday. As of early Sunday morning, about 2 million Republicans in Florida had already voted by mail or through in-person early voting. That beats the Democrats by more than 337,000 votes. Some counties, like Orange and Osceola, also had early voting on Sunday. Those additional numbers were not in the  statewide report available early Monday morning. Read the full story >>

More Election Coverage

2022 Midterm Election Coverage: Central Florida


