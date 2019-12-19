 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NPR News


Live Analysis: 6th Democratic Presidential Debate

by (WMFE)
Follow NPR reporters' live analysis of the first Democratic primary debate on Wednesday night.

photo: Angela Hsieh - NPR

Seven Democratic presidential candidates are debating Thursday night, the smallest group yet. The December debate, hosted by Politico and PBS NewsHour, is taking place at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. NPR reporters are providing live analysis of the candidates’ remarks.

