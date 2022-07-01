 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Listeria outbreak may have possible link to Florida

by Cyd Hoskinson (WJCT )

Photo: Pixabay


One death and nearly two dozen hospitalizations are being tied to a new listeria outbreak that has a possible link to Florida.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly all of the 23 people known to have been infected in the outbreak either live in, or traveled to, Florida about a month before they got sick.

Public health officials have yet to identify the source of the deadly bacteria, although listeriosis outbreaks in the past have been linked to things like unpasteurized milk, raw fruits and vegetables, and undercooked poultry and hot dogs.

Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches and fatigue, headache, stiff neck and seizures.

Pregnant people, newborn infants, seniors 65-and-older and people with weakened immune systems are most at risk of developing severe illness.


