 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.

See Contest Rules

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Listen in: Orange County extends its emergency rental assistance program to Orlando residents, at least through January

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo: Pixabay


Orange County has extended its emergency rental assistance program to City of Orlando residents, at least until the beginning of the new year. WMFE reports, the city had to temporarily shut down its program after it ran out of federal funds. 

Chris Bright owns Best Orlando Property Management that oversees some 300 properties from high-end rental homes to starter apartments in the area. 

Bright says many of his tenants continue to rely on Orlando and Orange County’s emergency rental relief programs two years into the pandemic. 

“So, I would say probably 25 plus. I don’t know the exact number because you know we get a lot of requests to do it and then we just kind of go in and log in and do the application.”

Orange County Manager Diane Arnold says the county has temporarily opened its program up to Orlando residents because of this sustained need for rental assistance.

The City of Orlando has already exhausted the $8.6 million dollars it received from the federal government to help with back-rent and won’t receive more funds until January. The county has spent around 44% of the funds it received. 

“We’re working with the clerk of courts and we’re trying to follow evictions that are filed and trying to intervene at the beginning.”

United Way’s Ray Larsen says this stop-gap measure is crucial as evictions have long-term consequences on the whole community, not just the families who are directly affected.

“If there’s children it impacts where they’re going to school. We know that it impacts their ability to get the next place that they can rent because it impacts their credit record and those kind of things.”

Residents must make 80 percent or less of the median average income in the area and provide proof of COVID hardship in order to qualify for help.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP