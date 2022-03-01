 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Listen in: Black, Hispanic people have a higher risk of developing eating disorders. An Orlando psychologist explores the reasons why.

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo: Pixabay


Black and Hispanic teens are more likely to have bulimia or to binge-eat compared with their white peers according to the National Eating Disorders Association. Dr. Gayle Brooks is the clinical director for The Renfrew Center in Orlando, where she’s worked with people with eating disorders for over 25 years. 

WMFE spoke with Brooks about why people of color have eating disorders at higher rates and what’s keeping them from getting treatment.

 

Interview highlights

On the problem with diagnosis

“Because eating disorders are oftentimes associated with low weight, or perhaps, people that are not in larger bodies, they miss the fact that someone can be struggling from an eating disorder, no matter what their body size is.”

On the triggers that cause these disorders

“You know, it’s only been recently that we really studied that, the thought was that, it’s really about just how you look and wanting to diet and whatnot. But actually, there is a component sometimes of not having access to food.”

On treating different patient populations

“What you see a little bit differently in people of color is this role and impact of stigma, this sense of somehow feeling shamed, you know, dealing with microaggressions each and every day and how that may impact their coping style.”


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter and Substitute Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern ... Read Full Bio »

TOP