 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.

Rules & Details

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Listen in: A week after the death of Tyre Sampson, what precautions are in place at theme parks to keep riders safe?

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo: Pixabay


A protest is planned for this evening at ICON Park in honor of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson. He fell from a ride called the FreeFall and died from his injuries last week. The investigation into Sampson’s death is ongoing. 

WMFE’s Danielle Prieur spoke with Bill Kitchen, a ride park inventor who did not design the ride, but has worked on other attractions in the area, about ride safety. 

Interview highlights

On why most rides have height and weight restrictions

“So what the manufacturers try to do is to build a seat that will accommodate the broadest spectrum that they can. And in most parks, there is some indicator that you have to be at least so tall. And your weight limit is usually on the high side, how little you weigh doesn’t matter.”

On why a more inclusive seat hasn’t been designed…yet

“It creates a lot of other problems, for example, that the seat may not be safe for somebody that is smaller. And how do you police that? So nobody’s tried to do that at this point.”

On what he’d recommend people do if they feel unsafe on a ride

“Well, certainly there’s an e-stop button, emergency stop button, the operator can hit it anytime if they feel that a condition is unsafe. And I know that if I were on a ride, and I felt something wasn’t right, I would be sure to yell about it and say, ‘Stop’.”

On whether he’d still let his kids go to theme parks

“And resoundingly the answer is yes, they’re probably safer there than anywhere else. Statistically speaking. There are about 400 million visits to amusement rides in the US every year.”


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter and Substitute Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern ... Read Full Bio »

TOP