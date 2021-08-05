Lionel Messi Will Leave FC Barcelona, The Club Says
It’s official: Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi will not stay at FC Barcelona.
The departure comes less than a month after Messi and Barcelona verbally agreed to a five-year deal.
“Despite having reached an agreement between FC Barcelona and Leo Messi and with the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, it cannot be formalized due to economic and structural obstacles (in Spanish LaLiga regulations),” FC Barcelona said in a statement. “Faced with this situation, Lionel Messi will not continue linked to FC Barcelona.”
Messi had previously ended his 21-year contract with Barcelona in June. He is currently a free agent.
Josie Fischels is an intern on NPR’s News Desk.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity