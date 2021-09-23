Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ Is Triumphant
In just two short years, Lil Nas X has proven he’s much more than “Old Town Road.” He’s taken a successful novelty song and parlayed it into a budding and influential music career. He’s come out as gay and arguably become pop’s biggest out star. He’s a master of performance art and marketing, and his eponymous debut studio album Montero easily became one of the year’s most anticipated projects.
The audio was produced by Candice Lim and edited by Jessica Reedy.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity