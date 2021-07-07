Lightning look to be 1st team to win Cup at home since 2015

Photo: Matthew Fournier
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — No team has won the Stanley Cup on home ice since the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015. The Tampa Bay Lightning have that chance in Game 5 of the final against the Montreal Canadiens.
Coach Jon Cooper and the Lightning were the runners up when Chicago ended the franchise’s 77-year home-ice Cup-winning drought.
Watching the Blackhawks celebrate is still a vivid memory for Cooper, even after winning it all last year. That was in the bubble in Edmonton.
Winning at home this time would afford the Lightning the chance to celebrate that moment with friends and family.
