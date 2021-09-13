 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Lifeguards: Man drowns in rough surf off Daytona Beach

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Matt Hardy


DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 59-year-old man drowned while visiting Daytona Beach.

Lifeguards told news outlets the man had been boogie boarding on Sunday afternoon shortly before he was found unconscious in the water.

He was brought to shore where crews from Volusia County Beach Safety and Daytona Beach Fire Rescue attempted to save him.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Officials say red flags advising beachgoers of dangerous conditions were flying along the area’s beaches on Sunday.


