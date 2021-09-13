Lifeguards: Man drowns in rough surf off Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 59-year-old man drowned while visiting Daytona Beach.
Lifeguards told news outlets the man had been boogie boarding on Sunday afternoon shortly before he was found unconscious in the water.
He was brought to shore where crews from Volusia County Beach Safety and Daytona Beach Fire Rescue attempted to save him.
He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Officials say red flags advising beachgoers of dangerous conditions were flying along the area’s beaches on Sunday.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity