LIFE enters 31st year at UCF, helping seniors pursue life-long learning

A unique program dedicated to life-long learning kicked off its 31st year at UCF Tuesday morning.

Hundreds of seniors will hear lectures in person at the Pegasus Ballroom or by streaming them online.

The Learning Institute for Elders — also known as LIFE at UCF — is a nonprofit for people 50 and older that partners with the university.

It taps in the UCF’s rich trove of scientists and experts and returns the favor with grants for research, especially in gerontology.

LIFE President Jack McGuire says the nearly 800 members — who pay $225 to join — get special perks, including a student ID.

“As an organization,” he said, “we value life-long learning. The people who come and participate in whatever way they participate love to be exposed to things that they’ve never thought about before.”

They meet on Tuesdays during fall and spring semesters, hearing two lectures each time.


Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

