LGBTQ Veterans in Florida push for the passage of the Equality Act
The Equality Act prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, gender identity, sexual orientation and more. LGBTQ Veterans in Florida are pushing for Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott to sign it.
Randi Robertson is a retired transgender United States Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and Command Pilot living on the Space Coast. She joined Talia Blake to talk about her efforts to get it passed.
Listen to the full conversation above.
