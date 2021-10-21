 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
LGBTQ Veterans in Florida push for the passage of the Equality Act

by (WMFE)
Randi Robertson is a retired transgender United States Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and Command Pilot. (via: Talia Blake)


The Equality Act prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, gender identity, sexual orientation and more. LGBTQ Veterans in Florida are pushing for Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott to sign it.

Randi Robertson is a retired transgender United States Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and Command Pilot living on the Space Coast. She joined Talia Blake to talk about her efforts to get it passed.

