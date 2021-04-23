LGBTQ Advocates Speak Out Against Two Legislative Proposals

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



LGBTQ advocates are speaking out against proposals in the legislature they say could harm LGBTQ youth.

One clarifies the rights parents have over their children in schools—but opponents worry it could force school officials to reveal private conversations with students.

Florida Coalition for Transgender Liberation’s Lakey Love says that comes from language in the bill that says important information relating to a minor child should not be withheld from their parents.