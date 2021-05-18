 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
LGBT Center Hosts COVID-19 Vaccination, HIV and STI Testing Event on Friday

Orange County residents can get a COVID-19 shot and get tested for HIV and other STIs at the LGBT Center in Orlando on Friday. 

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine and HIV, Hepatitis C and other STI testing will be available at the LGBT Center on Friday from 12 noon until 6 pm.

Center Director George Wallace says it’s crucial for good health not just to get the vaccine, but also to know your status.

“Orlando ranks in the top five for new HIV infection rates. And we’ve come so far. But there’s still so much more work to do. And HIV is so stigmatizing and it’s so important for people to know their status so that they’re protected and they’re protecting the people that they love.”

Harmony Healthcare Orlando will be distributing vaccines and conducting testing on site. Practice Manager Brett Rigas says the testing is fast and easy.

“It does take about twenty minutes. It is in a confidential setting with a tester and the patient. We do the HIV and the Hepatitis C testing, usually we do those together because they take about the same time to come back. Then we also will conduct the testing for syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia as well.”

Anyone getting vaccinated must be at least 18 years of age or older, but testing starts as young as 13 years old.


