 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


LGBT+ Center Executive Director George Wallace Reflects On Disney’s Impact On LGBTQ+ Rights

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Gay Days at the Magic Kingdom, June 2, 2007. Photo: Jericl Cat, via Wikimedia Commons


Gay Days began at Disney more than 30 years ago. Since then the unofficial event has grown, and so has Disney’s reputation as an employer that’s friendly to the LGBTQ+ community. 

George Wallace, the executive director of The LGBT+ Center Orlando, joins Intersection to talk about Disney World and LGBTQ rights.  

“It started as a grassroots movement where a bunch of LGBTQ folks got together and said, ‘Let’s meet in front of Disney and wear a red t-shirt,” says Wallace.

“And now it has morphed into a week long event, multiple events from Gay Days Orlando to Girls in Wonderland and One Magical Weekend, and red shirts. And it’s just really magical, to say the least, that Disney has embraced that, has been very supportive throughout the years.”

Wallace dismisses calls over the years by some organizations for a boycott of Disney World over Gay Days. 

“There are always fringe organizations and groups that always try to boycott or voice concerns. But it’s 2021. And we are in a new world. And equality is moving forward. I know that it just seems very small, or minute just to have one day where people gather, but it is our day, and we firmly believe in respecting each other. And I just wish that people respected us more.”


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of earthquakes, criminal trials and rugby ... Read Full Bio »

TOP