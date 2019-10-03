 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


“Letters from Anne & Martin” Teaches Students About Hope in the Face of Persecution

The play explores King and Frank's writings on nonviolence. Photo: @conciouskidlib

“Letters from Anne & Martin” tells the story of how Anne Frank and Martin Luther King Jr, born in the same year on different continents, persevered in the face of discrimination. 

The play draws on Frank’s “The Diary of a Young Girl” and King’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail”. 

WMFE spoke with Central Florida Urban League’s CEO Glen Gilzean and the Holocaust Memorial Center of Florida’s program coordinator Serena Ahmed about this weekend’s performance. 

Friday night’s performance at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church is free. The play is recommended for fifth grade audiences and older.

For more information click on the link.

If you’d like to listen to the interview, click on the clip.


