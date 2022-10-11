 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Let’s talk about the weather (and space, of course)

by (WMFE)

NASA astronaut Bob Hines captured this image of Hurricane Ian from the International Space Station. Photo: NASA / Bob Hines


People in the path of Hurricane Ian are still dealing with its aftermath.

Before and during the storm, residents rely on forecasts from meteorologists to track the storm and plan to prepare. Many of the tools these forecasters use come from space.

We’ll chat with meteorology professor Rob Eicher about the space-based tools forecasters use to predict the severity and path of storms like Ian.

Then, weather — it’s not just an Earthly phenomenon. We’ll speak with NOAA’s Rob Steenburgh about forecasting space weather — and why forecasting space storms is important to us here on Earth.

Additional Links

Here’s the image from Landsat 8, described by Eicher. Be sure to click on the image for the full resolution. To compare, here’s images from GOES-East, which is operating from a much higher orbit.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County.

