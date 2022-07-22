 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Let's Plan For This Weekend's Weather!

by Jeff George (FPREN)


A very typical summer weekend is expected across the Sunshine State. No tropical systems or other significant weather features will enhance our usual afternoon-evening t-storm activity.

Statewide highs will generally be normal in the 90°s with heat indices in the low 100°s through late afternoon. In case you didn’t notice, Florida summer nights have been trending warmer for years, which was one of the topics FPREN spotlighted this week: READ STORY

T-storm chances will be in the 40-70% range with higher coverage expected inland. The main hazards are also unsurprising: strong winds, localized flooding, and lots of lightning.

Rip Current Risk is moderate along most of our Atlantic Coast beaches.

A slight shift in the weather pattern next week will likely make our afternoons hotter and sweatier, so sometimes normal can be nice.

Have a great and safe weekend!

