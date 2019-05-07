Legislative Wins & Losses; Rollins College Valedictorian Gabbie Buendia; Central Florida’s Startup Community

Republican lawmakers are reflecting on a successful legislative session, with wins on bills ranging from a new school voucher program to a bill allowing school teachers to be armed. Democratic lawmakers return from Tallahassee with less to celebrate.

On this episode of Intersection, a conversation with Democratic State Representative Anna Eskamani and Republican State Representative Amber Mariano about legislation that drew bipartisan support, and bills where Republicans and Democrats diverged.

Rollins College Valedictorian Gabbie Buendia will address her fellow students at graduation this Sunday. Buendia recently became a US citizen- she’s the first of her family to do so. She talks about what it means to be an American, and what it’s like to navigate the sometimes confusing process of naturalization.

And Stacie Ruth just won $100,000 in seed money from Steve Case, the former CEO of AOL, for her medical technology company Aire Health. Ruth joins Intersection along with Donna MacKenzie from Starter Studio for a conversation about what it’s like to launch a start up in Central Florida.