Legislation Would Establish Pulse As National Memorial Site

Elected leaders are scheduled to announce Monday at Pulse plans for legislation that would designate the nightclub as a national memorial site.

The designation would make way for public and private grants. The nightclub would not be affiliated with the National Park Service.

Reps. Stephanie Murphy and Darren Soto along with Pulse owner Barbara Poma are scheduled to announce the legislation during an event at Pulse.

The nightclub has sat empty since the 2016 mass shooting that left 49 dead. A temporary memorial opened last year while plans for a permanent memorial continue.

The development comes ahead of the anniversary Wednesday of the mass shooting. An annual remembrance ceremony is scheduled at Pulse Wednesday evening.