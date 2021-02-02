Legislation Filed To Prevent School Grades From Being Used To Penalize

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Legislators want to prevent this year’s test results and school grades from being used to penalize students or staff. Blaise Gainey has the details.

Fort Lauderdale Democratic Senator Perry Thurston says it’d be unfair to fail students and penalize teachers who’ve had to adjust to distanced learning.

He’s sponsoring legislation to prohibit it.