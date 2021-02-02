 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Legislation Filed To Prevent School Grades From Being Used To Penalize

by Blaise Gainey (WFSU)

Photo: Windows

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Legislators want to prevent this year’s test results and school grades from being used to penalize students or staff. Blaise Gainey has the details.

Fort Lauderdale Democratic Senator Perry Thurston says it’d be unfair to fail students and penalize teachers who’ve had to adjust to distanced learning.

He’s sponsoring legislation to prohibit it.

Instead of being used to harm, Thurston wants the data from this year to be used to form academic interventions to address the impact COVID-19 had on education in the state.

He and the House sponsor are holding a press conference online to discuss their bills Tuesday morning.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP