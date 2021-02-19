Legislation Ensuring Free Speech On Campus Advances

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



A bill moving through the Florida legislature would ban the state’s public colleges and universities from “shielding” students from free speech.

Barney Bishop an advocate for the bill says students should hear diverse viewpoints from speakers on campus—even if it’s something that makes them uncomfortable.