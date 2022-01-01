© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
About WMFE / WMFV

Legal and Financial Documents

WMFE has posted all legally required documents on this page. Copies of CPB annual financial report can be obtained by sending a request to: rmuszynski@wmfe.org. (Please state the report you are requesting in the email.)

(Documents open as .pdf in new tab/window.)

IRS NonProfit Documents

Community Communications, Inc. (WMFE) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation.
IRS 501(c)(3) Status Letter

Fictitious Name Letter

Fiscal Year 2020 Form 990
Fiscal Year 2019 Form 990
Fiscal Year 2018 Form 990

 

Annual EEO Public File Report

2021 Annual EEO Public File Report
2020 Annual EEO Public File Report
2019 Annual EEO Public File Report

 

CPB Station Activities Survey

FY2021 - Telling WMFE's Story
FY2020 - Telling WMFE's Story
FY2019 - Telling WMFE's Story

 

WMFE Audited Financial Statements

WMFE Audited Financial Statements For Years Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

 

WMFE Annual Financial Report (AFR) to CPB

Fiscal Year 2020
Fiscal Year 2019
Fiscal Year 2018

 

WMFE Diversity Statement

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Statement

 

WMFE Privacy Policy

Privacy Policy