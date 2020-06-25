 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Leesburg’s July 4th fireworks canceled two days after winning city’s approval

by (WMFE)

Leesburg Partnership CEO Joe Shipes addressed the City Commission on Monday, winning approval for a July 4th event. He canceled the event two days later due to rising concerns about about COVID-19. Image: Lake Front TV

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Leesburg’s Fourth of July fireworks have been canceled due to rising concerns over COVID-19.

Organizers pulled the plug Wednesday afternoon, two days after the City Commission approved the event.

City leaders and Leesburg Partnership CEO Joe Shipes had just had a telephone conference with the interim chief medical officer at UF Health Leesburg Hospital.

City Manager Al Minner said the doctor’s information was “staggering.”

Shipes said he realized that — even with precautions — it wouldn’t be safe to crowd more than 20,000 people along the shore of Lake Griffin.

“With this sudden uptick in infections,” Shipes said, “we just didn’t feel we could provide a safe environment for families.”

He says the decision has drawn an angry response on Facebook.

But what if someone, he says, were to contract the virus there and die? He doesn’t want that.

To be honest with you, after this and what we had to go through, I don’t think you’re going to see any events until 2021, late 2021. I just don’t see any, I just don’t see any, us doing anything,” Shipes said.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP