 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Leesburg seeks to land Big 10 softball at city park

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Alison Strange, CEO of The Spring Games, says Big 10 softball is interested in playing games at Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex in Leesburg in February or March. Image: Leesburg via Youtube

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

If Leesburg and Lake County can cover their bases in time, they could have two weekends of Big 10 softball in February or March at the Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex.

The City Commission plans to spend $300,000 to help upgrade four fields to NCAA Division I standards. Lake County is looking to contribute, as well, with funds from the Tourism Development Council.

Alison Strange pitched the idea. She organizes The Spring Games, with thousands of college softball matchups in Central Florida.

“Obviously, as it is, it’s a community park, and we are talking the best softball in the nation,” she said.  “These are the types of games that you see on ESPN in June. So they’re small changes that actually come with a small price tag.”

Strange expects a Big 10 decision soon on a multi-year contract. Work at the park could begin in January.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP