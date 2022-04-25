 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Lawsuit filed in Orlando FreeFall drop tower death

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy ICON Park


The father of a teen who fell to his death from the Orlando FreeFall drop tower at ICON Park has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Orange County Circuit Court. 

The lawsuit alleges that while most drop towers include both a shoulder harness and seatbelt, this one had only a shoulder harness to secure riders. 

It says a seatbelt would have cost $22 a seat. All the seats combined would have cost $660. 

Tyre Sampson, 14, was more than six feet tall and weighed 380 pounds when he came loose from the ride and fell to his death on March 24th. 

The lawsuit accuses the defendants of negligence. The teen’s father is seeking a jury trial and damages in an amount that is unspecified, other than that the amount is more than $30,000. 

The father is represented by the Haggard Law Firm and Ben Crump.


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News.

