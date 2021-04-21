 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Lawsuit claims Ocala panhandling ordinances violate right to free speech

by (WMFE)
Ocala is being sued again over local laws affecting homeless people.

This time, the Southern Legal Counsel and ACLU of Florida are challenging the city’s panhandling ordinances.

The lawyers represent six Ocala-area residents. Four of them are homeless, and several have disabilities.

Ocala City Hall. Photo: City of Ocala via Facebook

All together, they have spent 209 days in jail and been assessed fines and fees of nearly $8,000 dollars for panhandling.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court Monday. It says the city is violating their constitutionally protected free speech. An ACLU lawyer says that includes “the right to ask for help in public spaces.”

It seeks compensation and an order preventing Ocala from enforcing those laws.

The same groups, plus local lawyer Andrew Pozzuto, successfully challenged the city’s open lodging law. And last month the City Council modified the ordinance.

Ocala police can no longer arrest people for sleeping outside just because they’re homeless.


