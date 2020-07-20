 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Lawsuit Aims To Stop Orange Brick-And-Mortar Schools From Reopening

by (WMFE)

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Orange County Public Schools is facing a lawsuit aimed at preventing brick-and-mortar schools from reopening next month for the start of the academic year. 

The lawsuit claims that reopening the schools would violate teachers’, students’ and staff members’ right to health and security guaranteed under the Florida constitution. 

The suit claims that’s because Orange County Public Schools has failed to provide a back-to-school plan that includes adequate safeguards against the coronavirus. 

The district is offering three options involving face-to-face and virtual learning. For face-to-face learners the district acknowledges it can provide social distancing only where feasible.

The lawsuit was filed by Kathryn Hammond, a middle school teacher, and Monique Bellefleur, a parent with three children in Orange County Public Schools. 

Also named as defendants are Gov. Ron DeSantis, Education Secretary Richard Corcoran, School Board Chairwoman Teresa Jacobs and Superintendent Barbara Jenkins, among others. 

Orange County Public Schools said it does not comment on pending litigation. 

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist whose work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times and The Christian Science Monitor. She began her career at The Associated Press. Her book on the Everglades, under contract with Johns Hopkins ... Read Full Bio »

TOP