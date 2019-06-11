 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Pulse Shooting


Lawmakers Want To Recognize Pulse As A National Monument; A Survivor Turns To Activism

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Ricardo Negron speaks to reporters outside the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Tomorrow marks three years since the shooting at the Pulse nightclub. 49 people were killed and more than 50 injured in what was at the time the worst mass shooting in modern US history.

Three years on, the site of the nightclub continues to be a place of reflection for mourners, and plans continue to take shape for a permanent memorial.  Now there’s legislation introduced to designate the site a federally recognized national memorial.

US Reps. Darren Soto (D) and Stephanie Murphy (D) announced the legislation in a press conference at the site of the nightclub yesterday.

Pulse owner Barbara Poma said it was an important step.

“It ensures that, what I’ve always wanted, that it’ll never be forgotten, long after we’re not here to tell the story anymore. And that our government recognizes what happened here, and that they put the same importance on it that we do,” she said.

“So it was just really, really important. Today is extraordinary.”

Congressman Darren Soto said if the legislation passes, the One Pulse foundation would still have control over what happens at the site.

“We wanted to strike the right balance between making sure our local community got to manage this site, that it reflected the local vision, since this is such a personal issue and a personal tragedy to so many people, while still making sure we have federal recognition and federal protection,” said Soto.

A few blocks away from the nightclub, at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office, activists held a press conference to highlight their efforts to restrict the sale of firearms like the rifle used in the Pulse shooting.

Members of the group Ban Assault Weapons Now included parents of victims of the shooting, and survivors.

Ricardo Negron was at the nightclub on the night of the shooting. 

“I was fortunate to make it out physically unharmed,” said Negron.

“After Pulse in 2016, I’ve been working with different non-profit organizations here in Florida to better the LGBTQ community and the Latinx community,” he said.

He believes Floridians want to see a change in the kinds of guns that are available for purchase.

“Everyday Floridians understand that these types of weapons are not weapons meant for civilian hands,” he said.

Negron said this week is tough for survivors of the Pulse shooting and friends and family members of victims.

“Some of us might not want to be so much engaged, publicly, and some of us are, we use our voices to bring about change,” he said.

“Be kind, just be kind to one another. That’s one of the best things we can do this week, and every other week.”

 


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP