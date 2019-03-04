 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Lawmakers Want to Publish Public Notices Online in Order to Save Local Governments Money, Experts say this Could Force Some Smaller Newspapers to Close

by (WMFE)
Lawmakers have introduced a bill that would require public notices to be published online instead of in newspapers. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Lawmakers have introduced a bill that would require public notices to be published online instead of in newspapers. Experts say this loss of revenue could force some smaller newspapers to close.

Ocala Republican Senantor Dennis Baxley and Palm Bay Republican Representative Randy Fine filed the bill on Friday.

They say it would save local governments money because offices would no longer have to pay to publish notices in newspapers.

Instead, notices would be published for free online.

But Florida Press Association President Bill Barker says this could force some smaller, rural papers who relied on these advertising dollars to close.

“You would see a bigger impact on the more rural communities. And the unfortunate and unintended consequence of this is the paper is the only and primary news source for that community.”

But Senator Baxley says the money that local government would save could be used to fund other public services.

“Every one of those dollars can be spent on higher and better uses. Every one of those dollars can be spent to hire more police for our schools, to fix the Indian River Lagoon, to improve our roads.”

The bill would require government offices to send over email or mail to people who couldn’t access them online.

Danielle Prieur

