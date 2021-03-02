 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Lawmakers Look Into Ways To Help Unemployed Gig Workers

by Regan McCarthy (WFSU)

Photo: btwien

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Florida lawmakers are looking into ways to better protect gig workers and independent contractors during future unemployment spikes.

Department of Economic Opportunity Director Dane Eagle says during the pandemic when businesses across the state shut down, not all workers were eligible for unemployment benefits. Eagle calls it RA, for reemployment assistance.

“Typically a gig worker or a self employed person, a bar tender, or an Uber driver would not be able to be eligible for RA simply because of the way the statute is written. They do not have an employer who is paying into the trust fund.”

Those workers were eligible to collect benefits under a federal pandemic unemployment program. But Eagle says that option won’t always be in place.

During a Monday legislative committee discussion, lawmakers talked about a potential option to let gig workers pay into the state’s unemployment trust fund—giving them the option to collect state benefits in the future. The change would require legislative action.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP