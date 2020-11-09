Law Enforcement Targeting Drivers Who Don’t Stop For Pedestrians This Week

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Drivers beware: police officers in two counties are going to ticket drivers who don’t yield for pedestrians in crosswalks.

Law enforcement agencies in two counties are ramping up Tuesday and Wednesday on pedestrian safety initiatives. During Operation Best Foot Forward, officers not in uniform will enter crosswalks to see if traffic yields.

Those that don’t yield for the pedestrians could face fines of $164 dollars and three points against their license. Police will be stationed at 18 crosswalks in Orlando, Casselberry, Kissimmee and St. Cloud over the next two days.

Emily Hanna, president of Bike Walk Central Florida, said law enforcement chose this time of year because of the time change.

“This time of year tends to be more fatal for pedestrians and bicyclists, generally speaking,” Hanna said. “It doesn’t matter the time of year, it’s that dusk and nighttime crashes are typically fatal, because the reaction time is much slower.”

In 2019, nearly 1,000 pedestrians were hit by vehicles in metro Orlando – and 91 people died.

Orlando has the worst pedestrian danger index, according to Smart Growth America’s annual Dangerous by Design report. That same report found eight of the ten cities with the highest per-capita pedestrian fatalities are in Florida.

See below for an interactive map on locations. See below that for a list of locations.

TUESDAY, NOV. 10: ENFORCEMENT LOCATIONS

City of Orlando

Virginia Dr. & N. Bumby Ave. – 07:30-09:00 a.m.

458 W. Livingston St. – 07:30-09:00 a.m.

Livingston St. & Lee Ave. – 07:30-09:00 a.m.

Michigan Ave. & Cayman Way – 09:30-11:00 a.m.

Edgewater Dr. & Shady Ln. – 09:30-11:00 a.m.

Osceola County

Doverplum Rd. & San Remo Rd. – 07:30-8:15 a.m.

Buenaventura Blvd. & Briarwood Dr. – 09:15-10:00 a.m.

3200 Rolling Oaks – 10:45-11:30 a.m.

City of Kissimmee

Thacker Ave & W. Ernest St. – 08:00-09:30 a.m.

Dyer Blvd. & Kensington Ave. – 10:00-11:30 a.m.

City of St. Cloud

10th St. & Mississippi Ave. – 08:15-08:45 a.m.

Lakeshore Blvd. & Maryland Ave. – 09:00-09:30 a.m.

Old Canoe Creek Blvd. & 5th St. – 09:45-10:15 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11: ENFORCEMENT LOCATIONS

Orange County

Pine Hills Rd. & El Trio Way – 09:30-10:30 a.m.

Alafaya Trail & University Blvd. – 09:30-10:30 a.m.

Rio Grande Ave. & 40th St. – 09:30-10:30 a.m.

Apopka Vineland Rd N. of Lake St. – 09:30-10:30 a.m.

City of Casselberry