Law Enforcement Cracks Down On Drivers Who Don't Yield To Pedestrians

Before school starts next month, Central Florida law enforcement agencies are reminding drivers to stop for pedestrians at crosswalks as part of Operation Best Foot Forward. This effort comes just a week after a 10-year old pedestrian was killed in Osceola County.

Deputies from Orange and Seminole County Sheriffs’ offices will join officers from Orlando, Apopka, Kissimmee, St. Cloud, Casselberry and Oakland police departments on Wednesday. Officers will be in regular clothes and will cross the street at marked crosswalks to see if drivers yield to them or not. 

Drivers who fail to yield for pedestrians could face a minimum $164 ticket and receive three points on their driver’s license. 

For more information and a list of locations where law enforcement will be


