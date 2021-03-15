 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Law Enforcement, Corrections, Fire Department Employees Now Can Get Vaccinated In Orange

by (WMFE)

Law enforcement officers got vaccinated at the Valencia College - West Campus FEMA site during a "dress rehearsal." Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

COVID-19 vaccinations now are available in Orange County to all employees in law enforcement and corrections and anyone who works at a fire department.  

County officials say this includes all workers at these agencies — not just sworn officers. 

But Raul Pino of the county health department says officials are weighing how to expand eligibility next, as the DeSantis administration continues to limit vaccinations by age.

“If we are allowed to open ourself our county, then it will get inundated from surrounding counties if we are lower our age group before the state does. So it’s kind of complicated.” 

County officials say vaccination appointments still are available this week as the DeSantis administration began offering vaccinations yesterday (Monday) to Floridians ages 60 and up.

Pino says the positivity rate now is about 5 percent — in part because of vaccinations. Some 13 percent of county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and ... Read Full Bio »

TOP