Laura Will Bring Tropical Storm Conditions to South Florida This Weekend

by Jeff Huffman (WUFT)

The tropical depression east of the Leeward Islands intensified into Tropical Storm Laura Friday morning.

The National Hurricane Center says Laura will track over the Caribbean Islands this weekend, which should inhibit rapid intensification.

However, meteorologist Jeff Huffman says that tropical storm conditions are still expected in portions of South Florida.

“Let’s remember, there is still time for this forecast to change – after all, the storm just became better organized today. At the very least, there’s a good chance tropical storm conditions could be experienced in the Florida Keys and possibly as far east as Miami by Monday morning.”

Jeff says that any possible impacts in Southwest Florida would most likely occur Monday afternoon and night, moving up the coast toward Tampa Monday night or early Tuesday.


