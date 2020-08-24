Laura Could Hurt Prices at the Pump for Floridians If Storm Hits Refineries in Louisiana, Texas

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Florida drivers are paying 2.75 a gallon for gas on average with some folks filling up at the pump as low as 2 dollars a gallon.

But that could change if Tropical Storm Laura hits refineries in Louisiana and Texas where projections have her currently headed.

AAA’s Mark Jenkins says if operations take a direct hit, gas could jump as much as five to ten cents per gallon in Florida.

“So, I think the concern is if there is to be any damage to the refineries, if there are any long term consequences because of this storm, then you could see gas prices increase as a result.”

He says otherwise, he expects gas prices to remain low because of coronavirus.

“I think the pandemic definitely balances things out because gasoline demand is well below what it was this time last year. So, there’s not as much as a strain on gasoline supplies and as much of a strain on refineries to keep up with any demands.”

Jenkins recommends Floridians have a hurricane plan in place as the season is expected to be more active than normal.

Laura is the earliest “L” named storm on record in the Atlantic.

