Laura Barely Remains A Tropical Storm With 40 Mile An Hour Winds

by Megan Borowski (WUFT)

Photo: Florida Storms

Some good news for Florida on the storm front.

This afternoon, Laura barely remains a tropical storm with 40 mile an hour winds.

However the system is dumping inches of rain on Puerto Rico and creating a threat of mudslides and flooding. Laura is expected to track over Hispaniola and Cuba Sunday and Monday, where mountainous terrain will likely weaken the system.

Laura should exit northwestern Cuba sometime Monday, and pass into the Gulf. During this time, outer bands could lash the Lower Keys with torrential rain.

Tropical storm wind gusts, storm surge flooding, and isolated tornadoes will be possible in the Lower Keys on Monday.


