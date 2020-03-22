Latest on COVID-19 in Central Florida: 763 infected in Florida; new cases in Sumter, Marion counties

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



State update: 763 have tested positive as of Saturday evening

Florida reported 763 total cases of coronavirus as of Saturday evening, and 12 deaths.

In Central Florida, the patients are as young as 8 and as old as 88, but the average is 50 or above in all the counties: