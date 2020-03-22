 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Latest on COVID-19 in Central Florida: 763 infected in Florida; new cases in Sumter, Marion counties

by (WMFE)

Florida's coronavirus surveillance map shows the presence of COVID-19 in many of the state's 67 counties.

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

State update: 763 have tested positive as of Saturday evening

Florida reported 763 total cases of coronavirus as of Saturday evening, and 12 deaths.

In Central Florida, the patients are as young as 8 and as old as 88, but the average is 50 or above in all the counties:

  • Two of the deaths occurred in Orange County, where there have been 29 cases. The patients have ranged in age from 22 to 82. Nine remain hospitalized.
  • Osceola County has 21 total cases, ranging in age from 18 to 80. Five of the patients are in the hospital.
  • Seminole County reports 12 cases of COVID-19, ranging in age from 21 to 70. Eight of the patients are hospitalized.
  • Volusia County has 11 people — from 32 to 89 years old — who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Five are in the hospital.
  • Polk County has 10 coronavirus patients, ranging in age from 8 to 88. Four of them are in the hospital.
  • Brevard County reports five cases, ranging in age from 31 to 76. None of them are in the hospital.
  • The positive tests in Sumter County — the home of most of The Villages retirement community — has risen to four. The patients, three men and one woman, range in age from 66 to 71. One person is hospitalized.
  • Lake County reports four cases, ranging in age from 26 to 80. None are hospitalized.
  • The new numbers include a second case in Marion County, a 68-year-old male resident. Neither case there has to be hospitalized.

 


