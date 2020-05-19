 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Last Stop Before Launch: NASA Astronauts Will Arrive At Kennedy Space Center Ahead Of Historic Mission

Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnkin at a SpaceX test launch from Kennedy Space Center/ Photo: NASA

Two NASA astronauts will arrive at Kennedy Space Center Wednesday ahead of a launch to the space station next week. It will be the first human launch from the U.S. since the retirement of the Space Shuttle program in 2011.

NASA’s Bob Behnkin and Doug Hurley will spend a week in quarantine at KSC before launching on a Falcon 9 rocket next week. The agency is working with private companies like SpaceX to launch humans to the station, ending a nearly decade-long reliance on the Russian space agency for rides.

The two Shuttle-era astronauts will spend the next week in a familiar facility.

“They’ll go into quarantine in crew quarters at the Kennedy Space Center just as they did as they flew aboard the Shuttle,” said KSC Director Bob Cabana. “It’s different, but in many ways it’s going to feel familiar to them”

Behnkin and Hurley flew two shuttle missions each. The duo joined the Astronaut corps in 2000.

NASA and SpaceX will conduct a Flight Readiness Review this week ahead of the planned launch May 27.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. He also helps produce WMFE's public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

