Lane Closures in Central Florida Suspended Over Thanksgiving Holiday

by (WMFE)
Lanes closed for construction will be opened through December 1. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Lane closures will be suspended at construction projects around Central Florida through December 1. 

Holiday travelers should be prepared to drive on temporary pavement and shifting lanes while shoulders remain open.

The Florida Department of Transportation’s Jessica Ottaviano says construction will continue in these zones.

“Be sure to just give yourselves just a few extra minutes and have some patience through this holiday travel because there’s a lot of extra people traveling through this time.”

She says drivers can expect to encounter major projects on I-4 in Orange County, I-95 in Volusia County, and I-75 in Sumter and Ocala counties.

“Conditions have likely changed, some exits have been shifted around. If you haven’t been in the area for awhile, there may have been some major changes here in the area.”

For up-to-date traffic updates call 5-1-1 or download the Florida 5-1-1 app

