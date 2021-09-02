 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Land swap proposed for Florida condominium collapse property

A judge has ordered the examination of a proposed land swap to allow for an on-site memorial to the victims of the Florida beachfront condominium collapse.

Many survivors and victim family members of the Champlain Towers South collapse oppose a memorial at a nearby Miami Beach park.

The proposal envisions a new community center containing a Champlain memorial built on the collapse site. In exchange, land on which the community center now sits would be sold to provide compensation to survivors and victim family members.

A proposal to purchase the existing Champlain site for about $120 million is still being negotiated.


