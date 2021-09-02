Land swap proposed for Florida condominium collapse property
A judge has ordered the examination of a proposed land swap to allow for an on-site memorial to the victims of the Florida beachfront condominium collapse.
Many survivors and victim family members of the Champlain Towers South collapse oppose a memorial at a nearby Miami Beach park.
The proposal envisions a new community center containing a Champlain memorial built on the collapse site. In exchange, land on which the community center now sits would be sold to provide compensation to survivors and victim family members.
A proposal to purchase the existing Champlain site for about $120 million is still being negotiated.
