Land Interactions Should Limit Strengthening For Tropical Storm Laura

by Megan Borowski (FPREN)
Image: National Hurricane Center

Earlier Saturday morning, Laura was moving through the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico where heavy rain and tropical storm gusts are expected to continue today.

Laura should move through Hispaniola on Sunday, and Cuba Sunday into Monday. Interactions with land should keep the storm from strengthening during this time.

Laura should move into the Gulf early next week, and is forecast to track near to the Lower Florida Keys. Storm bands will likely rotate through the Lower Keys, bringing periods of heavy rain and tropical storm force wind gusts to the area Monday and Tuesday.


