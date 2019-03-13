 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Lake Mary High School Lockdown Lifted, Classes Canceled Thursday

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Classes have resumed at Lake Mary High School after a code-red lock down this morning. There is no active threat on campus. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A lockdown at Lake Mary High School has been lifted after a 17-year-old female student died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday in the school auditorium.  Classes are canceled Thursday.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma says teachers immediately radioed in after hearing gunshots, and two school deputies and a school nurse reported to the scene where they unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate the student.  

Lemma says grief counselors will be on campus through the week, but that parents should still talk to their children about the incident.

“Sometimes as parents we put this out of our mind. We shelter our kids away from this. I don’t know if we can do that anymore. I think that we have to rely on the professionals that educate and provide services to prevent the situation from happening again.”

Kimberly Renk a clinical psychologist and professor at the University of Central Florida echoes this sentiment.

“Teens may not be ready to talk just yet. But I think parents making it clear to have that open line of communication-that if they’re not ready now-they’re going to be available when the teen is ready. And then keeping that discussion going over time-having check-ins over time-and really keeping that dialogue going.”

Renk says parents should also look for symptoms like changes in behavior, withdrawal and feelings of hopelessness in their children.

Authorities say security will not be heightened at the school as there was never an active threat.

Deputies are still investigating who gave the student the gun and how the student got the gun on campus.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.


Danielle Prieur

