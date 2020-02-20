 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Lake County To Unveil Groveland Four Monument

by (WMFE)

Walter Irvin, Charles Greenlee, and Samuel Shepherd. Photo: Gary Corsair

A monument to the Groveland Four will be unveiled on the lawn of the Historic Lake County Courthouse in Tavares on Friday. 

The four African American men: Earnest Thomas, Charles Greenlee, Samuel Shepherd and Walter Irvin, were wrongly accused of raping a white woman, Norma Padgett, in 1949.

They were posthumously pardoned by the Florida clemency board last year, but their families want to see them exonerated. 

Vivian Shepherd is the niece of Samuel Shepherd, who was fatally shot by Lake County sheriff Willis McCall as he was being transported back to Lake County for a retrial. Shepherd says she’s looking forward to seeing them exonerated. 

“We plan on getting them exonerated. It’s been too long, but we’re willing to hold on and do what our mission has set out to do, so we’re looking forward to have a great day on Friday,” she said.

State Rep. Geraldine Thompson said the memorial is a significant step for Lake County, but there is still work to be done to confront the history of racial injustice in Florida. 

“This is one example of this very dark part of our history, but if we don’t face it, if we don’t discuss it, we will not make the progress that we need to make with regard to reconciliation.”

The granite memorial includes a written account of the men’s ordeal, and was prepared with the help of their families.

The unveiling takes place at 10:30am. 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

